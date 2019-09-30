MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa police 911 dispatcher helped save a woman who had been kidnapped thanks to some technology.
Police said the woman called 911, saying she's from Idaho and that she left with a friend and it turned to be a "bad mistake."
[LISTEN: Edited 911 call between Mesa operator and kidnapping victim]
"Do you feel like you're being kidnapped?" asked 911 operator Kimberly Mendoza in the call.
"Yes," the woman replied.
"We clarified she was being held against her will, so it became a kidnapping call. And then our line disconnected," Mendoza later said.
Police said it was a domestic violence situation and the man wasn't letting her out of his car.
The woman told Mendoza she needed to back home and needed help. But she didn't know where she was.
The 911 operators for Mesa police then used RapidSOS, which is a website that allows emergency responders to put in a phone number into the system and it pulls information from the caller's phone, like where they are from GPS and apps that track their location.
"Your location is tracked whether you know it or not by phone apps. Every time you hit a Wi-fi spot, it tracks your location," said Kristen Molander with Mesa police.
RapidSOS can also find out the last 25 locations from the point a person calls 911, police said.
911 operators got the woman's location, but she was moving.
"You have to wait about 30 seconds or so in between, and that's a long time when there's an emergency. So, Kimberly puts in a call from the last known location she can see from her map and the woman disconnected," said Molander.
During the next 10 to 15 minutes, the woman disconnected the line five more times, but three operators who were working the call kept calling back.
Mendoza said she could hear the sirens as they went by in the background of the 911 calls and told officers to turn around.
"At one point, we even hear the guy say something like he's going to blow her brains out," Molander said. "So, it was getting pretty serious, pretty quick."
The line disconnected again but the woman dials 911 again and RapidSOS gave officers and operators an exact location, which was outside of Mesa.
Police said officers arrived and saved the woman.
Mendoza has been on the job for about six years.
"Her phone ear is amazing… She was able to pick up on the background noise and exactly what the guy was saying," Molander said.