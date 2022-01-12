MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Mesa Police Department released new graphic videos on Wednesday night of officers shooting a man with a metal tool with bean bag rounds before shooting him with guns. The incident happened on Jan. 3 but this is the first time investigators have released videos linked to the investigation.

Police were called out to a house near Brown Road and Val Vista Drive because they said 49-year-old James Schild had jumped into the homeowner's backyard around 7:30 a.m. Police said the homeowner gave them a key to unlock the backyard gate. When they did and slightly opened the gate, they saw Schild with a steel framing square in his hand. "Hey drop that," an officer can be heard saying in the Ring video from a neighbor. "Drop it!" Viewers can hear the shots from an officer firing less-lethal beanbag rounds at Schild. Two other officers deployed stun guns, police said. The video shows the officers retreating as Schild continues to move toward them. One officer stays in the driveway while Schild runs up to the two other officers near the street as he holds the metal tool.

The Ring video shows Schild continuing to run toward one officer and that's when the two officers shot him with their guns. At least six shots were fired. Schild hits the ground. The Mesa Police Department also released body-camera video of one of the officers.

Police said officers tried to revive him but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The officers' names have not been released. The department said a detailed critical incident briefing will be available in the coming week.