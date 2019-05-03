MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The two unions representing Mesa police officers began a formal "no confidence" vote Friday to express disapproval of Chief Ramon Batista.
The vote is the first of its kind against a Mesa police chief, said Mesa Police Association President Nate Gafvert.
Officers represented by MPA and the Mesa Fraternal Order of Police will cast ballots until May 17 and then deliver the results to city leadership, he said.
"The morale in the Mesa Police Department has decayed so much that it’s pushed us to where we’re at right now," Gafvert said.
Arizona’s Family reached out to Batista Friday morning through his spokesperson but did not immediately receive a response.
The MPA cited the chief’s public response to a high-profile use-of-force case in 2018 as one of the primary motivating factors for the vote.
Mesa police recently announced that three officers would be cleared and four others would receive some level of discipline for a videotaped incident where officers punched and kneed a man named Robert Johnson while taking him into custody.
Gafvert accused of the chief of prematurely condemning the involved officers in the days after the incident instead of waiting for the results of the disciplinary investigation.
At the time, Batista said, "Let me be crystal clear. I am angry and deeply disappointed by what I see in those videos. It is unacceptable and it needs to stop immediately."
Gafvert said the results of the disciplinary investigations revealed officers largely acted within policy. He the chief’s characterization of the officers' behavior turned out to be far more severe than the final disciplinary recommendations.
Two of the officers received reprimands, Gafvert said. The department recommended time without pay for two other officers, Ernesto Calderon and Jhonte Jones, but those cases will be appealed, he said.
Gafvert said other episodes involving the perception of nepotism within the department also contributed to the decision to hold a vote.
Batista was appointed chief in July 2017. He started his law-enforcement career at the Tucson Police Department in 1986. He rose through the ranks. He was the assistant chief there before moving to Mesa.
