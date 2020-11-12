MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa police officer is in the hospital recovering after being struck by a car Thursday night.
According to Mesa police, a patrol officer was investigating a crash in the area of 24th Street and Inverness Avenue, near Gilbert and Baseline roads, when he was struck by a car unrelated to the initial crash. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives are on scene investigating, but at this time do not believe impairment was involved.
This is an ongoing investigation.