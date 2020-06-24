MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa police officer has been charged and could lose his job after shooting an unarmed man during a struggle outside of a sports bar six months ago.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office filed paperwork for an aggravated assault charge against Officer Nathan Chisler on Wednesday. Police also said an internal investigation has been completed and the department recommended he lose his job.

On Dec. 6, officers were called out to Ojos Locos Sports Cantina on Alma School Road, just south of the U.S. 60, because 45-year-old Randy Sewell and his coworkers were drunk and wouldn't leave, investigators said. Sewell, who is 6'1" and 375 pounds, allegedly ignored commands from police.

Officers said Sewell wouldn't say his name and pushed an officer and that's when they tried to take him into custody by using a stun gun, an attempted takedown and hitting him. There was then a struggle between Sewell and Officer Chisler and during that struggle, Officer Chisler shot him. Sewell didn't have any weapons on him. He stayed in the hospital for about four days before he was booked into jail on charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest. His case is scheduled to go to trial in August. Court paperwork said Chisler admitted to fire his gun because he feared for his life and his fellow police officers at the time. The Mesa Police Department launched an internal investigation.

"After reviewing the evidence of this shooting, Chief Cost had significant concerns with Officer Nathan Chisler's actions," the department said in a statement.

There was a special hearing for Chisler on Monday and the department recommended that he be fired. He can appeal if he wants.

The aggravated assault is a class 3 felony. Chisler has not been arrested, but prosecutors say a summons has been issued and he will have to appear in court on the charge.

The Mesa Police Association released the following statement: