MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An east Mesa neighborhood is on the lookout after a rash of car break-ins overnight.
Surveillance video shows a whole group of guys going quickly to hit as many cars as they could. Around 1:30 Thursday morning, a white car stopped in the middle of a street in the Bella Via subdivision. At least four guys got out and quickly started fanning out.
“[They] scattered and started trying the door handles on all the neighbors’ cars. And luckily ours was locked, so we didn’t have anything stolen,” Rebecca Bennett said.
Her security camera captured the flurry of activity as the guys jumped out of the car.
One of her next-door neighbors tells Arizona’s Family that they stole expensive sky-diving gear, cash and some K-9 training equipment from his car. The neighbors on the other side of the Bennetts had a truck that was left unlocked, too.
“I noticed that everything was all over from my center console and I was like, ‘Hmm, that’s strange,’” Greg Birk said.
But luckily, nothing was missing. Several streets over, Shelley Gerodias and her husband weren’t so lucky.
“My husband woke me up this morning and said, ‘Hey, guess what? Both our cars were broken into last night,’” she said. “It’s just a feeling of – you feel violated. It’s horrible to feel that way if anything is taken.”
Among other things, the crooks stole a gun from their car. When they reviewed their surveillance video, they discovered something even more unsettling.
“When I zoomed in, I noticed that those people had approached the home with a firearm in his hand,” Gerodias said.
Both of these videos have been turned over to the Mesa Police Department, who fielded multiple calls from neighbors Thursday. Plenty of victims shared what happened as a warning on a neighborhood Facebook page. Some of them said their garage door openers are missing and they’re worried the bad guys are planning to come back.
“We’re pretty shaken up over it. It’s a pretty big shock to us,” Bennett said.
Based on the video, neighbors think they have the suspect car narrowed down to a white, Lincoln MKZ with a black roof. Police have not confirmed that as a suspect vehicle, however.
