MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa mother has been arrested after police say her 2-year-old daughter tested positive for fentanyl. Andrea Shyanne Watson, 29, faces one charge of felony child abuse.
On March 18, Mesa police officers and firefighters responded to a hotel room after getting reports about a child not breathing. They arrived to find a 2-year-old girl unconscious.
She was rushed to the hospital, and paramedics say she responded to two doses of Narcan on the way there. Once admitted, the little girl's blood tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, according to the police report.
When detectives interviewed Watson, the little girl's mom, they said she appeared fidgety, unbalanced, rambling, moving constantly, and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance, the police report says.
Police say Watson told them that she had come out of the shower to find her daughter on the bed, taking shallow breaths, and that she attempted CPR.
Watson told detectives the little girl "may have tested positive for fentanyl possibly from something she ingested from the floor," but she "denied using drugs or having any in the hotel room," according to the police report.
However, police say a search of Watson's purse turned up a number of fentanyl pills and drug paraphernalia. The police report says that "it was apparent that drugs were being used," in the hotel room.
When interviewed again, Watson refused to answer any more questions without an attorney. She was taken into custody on March 23. She was later released on her own recognizance and is due in court April 8.