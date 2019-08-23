MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Mesa mother has been arrested for allegedly driving drunk with four young kids in the car.
Emily Arthur, 31, faces four felony counts of aggravated DUI.
On Aug. 22, police responded to a domestic dispute at an apartment near Broadway Road and Horne in Mesa.
According to the police report, officers were told that Arthur was about "to leave the apartment with her four kids, and it was reported the defendant was under the influence of alcohol."
Police caught up with Arthur as she was driving a short distance away.
Arthur "told police she had been drinking two 16-ounce cans of malt liquor" and "asked if she was going to jail," according to the police report.
Police say her four kids were in the car. The children range in age from 7 to 12.
Arthur was given field sobriety tests, and police say she "she displayed obvious signs of impairment."
Police also say a preliminary breath test registered her blood alcohol content (BAC) at .153, which is well above the legal limit.
According to the police report, Arthur said "she knew she had consumed alcoholic beverages but had decided to drive with her four kids to drop them off at their father's apartment several miles away."
Arthur was taken into custody but was released on her own recognizance. She's due to appear in court Sept. 4.