MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa mom fought off a man who tried to carjack her while she and her two children were in a parked car waiting for the school bus.
According to court documents, the woman was parked in her vehicle with her two children near Southern Avenue and Gilbert Road waiting for the school bus on the morning of Nov. 1.
Documents state that the suspect, identified as 59-year-old John Merrell, walked up to the driver side door, opened it and told the woman to get out of the car. Police say Merrell pulled the woman out of the vehicle by her left arm, pushed her away and got into the vehicle.
The keys were still in the ignition and the two children were still in the vehicle.
The woman placed her hand in the door jam to keep the door from closing and Merrell slammed the car door onto her hand multiple times, documents state.
The woman was able to open the car door and Merrell then broke off the armrest and hit her in the head with it multiple times, police say.
The victim cried out for help and continued to struggle with Merrell until bystanders came and removed Merrell from the vehicle and held him until police arrived.
The woman was treated for her injuries and the children were not physically harmed.
Merrell was arrested for aggravated assault, robbery and multiple other charges.