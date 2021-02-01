MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The CDC said nearly one in four young people have thought about taking their own life over the past year. What's worse is that online predators could be showing them how to do it.
A Mesa mom said it happened to her son and no one's been arrested because there is no law against it.
Adrio Romine was valedictorian at Chandler High School at just 16-years-old, and in ASU by age 17 as a pre-med student.
On the outside, it seemed that for Romine, known as Laloboy, life couldn't get better. "My son was very brilliant but he was fighting something internally," said Paolla Jordan, Romine's mother.
On the inside, Jordan, like so many others, didn't know Romine was fighting depression. Jordan said her son took his own life in Oregon on a trip in May 2019.
Two days later, his mother discovered a stranger coached him through it. "There was a message that came across a cell phone and it said 'I hope you found the peace you were looking for,'" said Jordan. Three hundred messages and 40 days' worth of conversations are now printed on paper from a Reddit user. In one message, the user wrote, "That's a temple shot for you." Another reads: "I have suicide on the shelf option."
"It's absolutely sick because there is no misunderstanding at all, and Adrio did say, 'What if I decide against it? What if I want the bullet out of the chamber?' and he tells him how to do it," said Jordan.
No charges have been filed in the case. "This person is getting away with it because there is no law," said Jordan. That could change with the help of State Rep. Jeff Weninger, who's reintroducing a bill which would call for manslaughter charges for adults coaching a minor to suicide. "This is coaching someone how to die by suicide; its unacceptable," said Weninger.
A similar bill passed unanimously through the House last year, but the measure died due to COVID-19. Now, Jordan will speak about her son at the legislature's session on Wednesday to try and get the bill passed. "I can't change what happened, but if this law passes, it will help future generations," said Jordan.