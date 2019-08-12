MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The grief and sadness never go away for Nancy Clay, whose son Kale was killed by a drunk driver.
"There's such heartbreak to go on living," said Clay. "It is the worst kind of pain you have to go through and to see other people have to go through this for no reason whatsoever. It's so senseless."
[WATCH: Mesa mom of son killed by drunk driver criticizes Cardinals official for getting DUI]
Kale, a U.S. Army specialist, had just completed a tour in Iraq and was stationed at a base in Colorado when the 23-year-old's life came to a sudden end.
Nine years later, his mother continues to make it her mission to warn others about the dangers of drinking and driving. Clay volunteers with the organization Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
The Mesa mom was asked her thoughts about Arizona Cardinals executive Ron Minegar getting arrested and charged with a DUI over the weekend.
"He's lucky," said Clay. "So lucky, he doesn't even know how lucky he is, that he just got a DUI because the other situation was that he went five minutes further and went down the road and killed somebody."
The Arizona Cardinals released this statement:
"He made the decision to drive after drinking alcohol and is fortunate that he was pulled over before injuring anyone or himself. We fully recognize the seriousness of these actions and they will have serious consequences."
Clay is hopeful that the Cardinals will follow through and send a message to the community, that no matter how much money, power or prestige you have, if you put others lives at risk you will be held accountable.
"Ultimately, it's up to that individual to make that decision and say I will never risk this. I will never put somebody else in jeopardy," said Clay. "It's the most selfish decision somebody makes, is when they get behind the wheel when driving impaired. This is preventable. This is not a disease we need to find a cure for. We are the cure."
