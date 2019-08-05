MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Mesa mother has been arrested for allegedly leaving her two toddlers in a hot car while she went shopping.
Jaime Cassell, 23, faces one felony count of child abuse.
Police say that on Sunday afternoon, a witness noticed two small children sitting in hot car outside a Safeway store near Dobson Road and Main Street in Mesa.
Police say the car was running but no adult was present.
The witness said she waited by the car for the children's parents for several minutes before calling police.
When the witness pulled the children out of the car, she said she "noticed the air in the vehicle to be on but in poor working condition, as the air was not felt in the back seat," according to the police report.
The witness told police the baby was crying. Additionally, she said the car seat was not properly secured in the car.
When Cassell came out of the store, she "stated she does not have a valid driver's license but admitted driving to Safeway," according to the police report.
The police report continues, Cassell "stated when she left the vehicle on and air blowing, she was unable to lock the car and that is why it was unlocked."
Cassell told police "she left the children in the car for seven minutes to get baby food but was trying to hurry as she knew it was hot outside," according to the police report.
Police say the temperature outside was 110 degrees at the time.
Cassell was taken into custody.
Police also say Cassell had felony warrants out of MCSO and the Chandler Police Department.
