PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa man who sexually assaulted two of his children's babysitters has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Dion Earl is the former owner of the Seattle Impact indoor soccer team.
In August, a jury found him guilty of sexual abuse, kidnapping, assault and public sexual indecency.
The separate incidents happened in fall of 2017, less than a month apart.
Neither of the women knew each other, and they both came forward with what happened at different times.
"I am sorry. I am remorseful," Earl told a judge before learning his punishment.
The 47-year-old broke down in tears while speaking to judge, bringing up how he wanted to be a father to his three kids.
"Don't let another day go by without me in their lives," Earl told the judge. "Your honor, please give me the chance to raise my children, coach them in sports and be able to work again."
He was hoping for time served and probation, but the judge said otherwise, criticizing him for his actions.
"The predatory nature in which you groomed them, assaulted them and chose them demonstrates the kind of person that you are," the judge said.
She also said what Earl did is why he's been away from his kids.
"The fact that your children haven't had you physically in their lives for the last two years is because of choices you made, no one else. The fault lies with you. The jury said that," the judge said.
She said she gave Earl the maximum under the law.
After the sentence was read, AZFamily met up with one of the victim's families outside the courthouse.
"Pathetic, once again a narcissist. If you look up the definition for narcissist it really should be Dion Lee Earl's face printed on it," said the victim's mother.
"It was all about 'I got caught.' And buddy you sure did get caught. And we got you, and we're going to keep you locked up a long as we possibly can," said the victim's father.
Earl has been held in jail without bond since his October 2017 arrest in the case. He will get credit for those 714 days, which will count toward the 12-year prison term.
Earl will also be on lifetime probation when he gets out and has to register as a sex offender.
The victim's family says their daughter is "happy this is finally over that she can move on and have a normal life."
"He's terrorized women for many years, this has been a long two year battle," said Benjamin Taylor, attorney for one of the victims.