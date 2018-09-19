The man who investigators said had more than 40 pipe bombs and materials to make dozens more at his Mesa home has been indicted.
A grand jury indicted Jeffrey Dennis Metcalf on 42 counts of misconduct involving weapons on Sept. 10.
Court paperwork said he had 42 pipe bombs with shrapnel between Aug. 28 and Aug. 30. Investigators also said he had materials to make an additional 30 bombs.
[ORIGINAL STORY: More than 40 pipe bombs found in Mesa man's home]
All but one of the pipe bombs were found in a cooler at his home with the other being in the backyard.
Authorities say a task force discovered bomb-making materials in Metcalf’s car during a traffic stop last month.
The 51-year-old originally admitted to having the pipe bombs at his home but planned to get rid of them, detectives said.
It took eight bomb technicians more than three hours to safely remove all of them.
