LAS VEGAS (AP) — An Arizona aerospace engineer wants to prevent a federal jury from hearing references to the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in his upcoming trial on charges that he illegally manufactured ammunition found in the shooter’s Las Vegas Strip hotel suite.
Douglas Haig’s defense attorney, Marc Victor, says in court filings Monday that referring to the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting improperly confuses issues and will mislead a jury to unfairly link his client with the massacre.
[RELATED: Mesa man accused of selling ammo to Vegas mass shooter indicted on new charge (Aug. 22, 2018)]
[RELATED: Armor piercing ammunition found in Las Vegas shooter's room; Mesa man charged (Feb. 2, 2018)]
Haig isn’t charged in the shooting but prosecutors refer in court documents to the massacre.
Authorities say shooter Stephen Paddock shot himself dead after killing 58 people and injuring hundreds at an open-air concert.
Haig has pleaded not guilty to illegally making unfired bullets found with his fingerprints on them in Paddock’s room.
His trial is scheduled March 11.
[A PERSONAL STORY: Arizona woman looks back on surviving the Las Vegas shooting one year ago (Sept. 30, 2018)]
[AND THIS: Arizona town rallies around Las Vegas shooting victim (Oct. 1, 2018)]
The backstory
Mesa ammo dealer talks about interaction with Vegas shooter (Jan. 31, 2018)
Mesa man confirms selling ammo to Las Vegas shooter (Jan. 20, 2018)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.