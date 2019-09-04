MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thirty-three bodies have now been recovered from the "Conception," the dive boat that caught fire off the coast of southern California.
[WATCH: Mesa man on dive boat weeks before its deadly fire off the coast of SoCal]
One final person is unaccounted for.
[RELATED: 33 bodies from California scuba diving boat fire recovered, 1 missing]
It was only three weeks ago that a Mesa man went for a trip on this very same boat.
"What comes to mind is just thinking the thought of being trapped underneath there [the dive boat] with a big fire,” said Jason Merrell.
[RELATED: Ahwatukee couple among those presumed dead after California boat fire]
It's chilling for Merrell to look at his video from a recent "boys trip" aboard the still-pristine "Conception." Tragedy would strike not long after.
"I was kind of in shock because I just missed it by like three weeks,” said Merrell.
Merrell says he has nothing but good memories from his trip in early August.
"The boat was awesome. It was in great shape for being built in ’81. But it felt like it was a newer ship. [It] felt safe on there. The crews were awesome," he said. "They did a safety meeting when we got there, and then every morning."
[PHOTOS: 34 dead in California dive boat fire]
With a large group of friends, they went diving together multiple times a day and slept below deck in the bunk room at night.
Merrell says it’s hard not to imagine himself back in that room the night the boat caught fire.
“Especially if there was smoke, any kind of smoke in there at all," he said. "You wouldn't be able to see where you were at."
He says he's counting his blessings about the timing of his trip.
“It could have been all of us. There was 26 of us there. And just the thought of who was there," said Merrell. "It was a guy’s trip, so it was a bunch of dads and some sons. So it could have wiped out a big chunk of friends and family."
He says his heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives, as well as the crew. He believes it was likely the same crew with them on their trip.
“But I know for sure they would have tried all that they could to wake the passengers before they had to exit the ship,” said Merrell.