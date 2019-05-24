PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa man is facing charges after police said he hired two other men to burn down a house in Phoenix so he can get money from the insurance company.
Police said Zachary David Akers was renovating the house near 21st Avenue and Bethany Home Road but was complaining about how much money he was losing on the work.
Multiple people said Akers had asked them to burn the house down weeks before the fire, according to court documents. He was offering $5,000 for the job, police said.
The 31-year-old then hired Joshua Hawkins-Bowen and Lance Joey Richards to do the job, according to prosecutors.
The pair started the fire on April 13 around 10:30 p.m. by poking holes in the drywall, putting ignitable fluids inside and lighting the home on fire, police said.
There was an explosion inside that blew out the front window of the home out into the street.
According to court paperwork, neighbors say they saw the pair in a truck leaving the fire.
When Richards was found, he had bandages from his ankles to his knees and said his legs were burned when he lit the fire, police said.
While being interviewed, police said Richards told officers Akers could "disappear anytime" and knew people that could get him a fake ID and a passport.
Akers denied the allegations.
He was booked on one count of conspiracy, one count of arson of an occupied structure and one count of fraudulent schemes.
His bond was set at $10,000.
Too bad he wasn’t inside
