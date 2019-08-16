MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa man is fighting for his life after he and his wife were hit by a suspected drunk driver while riding their motorcycle.
Amber and her husband Dion Angle were riding down south Lindsay Road when the crashed happened near Southern Avenue on Thursday night.
"The last thing I felt was my husband's hands go around me, and the next thing I know we're on the ground. I thought he was dead," said Amber.
The two weren't wearing helmets.
Amber has four broken ribs, road rash, a fractured thumb and swelling in her face.
Dion has more serious injuries, including bleeding in his brain.
"He's got a little boy to raise. A whole life to live. It's not fair that because someone made a bad choice that he's fighting for his life," said Amber.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with medical expenses.
The driver who hit them has been identified as 31-year-old Michael Richardson.
Drunk Driving is no less a crime than attempted murder. As a motorcycle rider impaired drivers ( cell-phones / drunks / idiots ) are a nightmare. Always wear the gear folks, I know it's hot but you gotta do it.
