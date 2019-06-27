MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa man died in San Diego after an accident on a motorized scooter along the beachfront last week.
San Diego Police Department Lt. Shawn Takeuchi said Mesa resident Brian Witzeman was riding a motorized scooter along Ocean Front Walk on June 23 around 1:30 p.m. alongside a woman companion when they collided and fell on the walkway.
Takeuchi said nearby lifeguards provided medical aid to Witzeman and the woman.
Witzeman told paramedics he had some chest pain and he was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla where he died.
Neither Witzeman nor the woman he was riding scooters with were wearing helmets at the time, said Takeuchi.
The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office released its preliminary report indicating Witzeman’s cause of death was “blunt force torso trauma.”
Takeuchi says that, at this point, of the investigation impairment does not appear to be a factor.
Witzeman is the son of Rural Metro Fire Department founder Lou Witzeman, who founded the organization after he witnessed a neighbor's home burn to the ground.
The Rural Metro Fire Department opened in February of 1948 with one fire engine and 4 firefighters.
Since January this year, there have been at least 15 serious-injury collisions involving motorized scooters reported in the City of San Diego.
The City of San Diego is implementing new regulations on dockless devices, including motorized scooters.
New regulations go into effect starting July 1, when device operators will be required to reduce speeds in specific areas, including beach-area boardwalks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.