MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa man admitted to police that he’d smoked Xanax before crashing his car into a fenced-in playground at a childcare facility on Saturday.
According to court records, LeAndre Zachary was speeding along McKellips Road in Mesa around 10:30 a.m. Zachary lost control near the intersection of Stapley Drive, swerving into oncoming traffic, and almost hit a pedestrian as he jumped the curb.
The Kindercare where the crash occurred isn’t open on Saturday, so no children were harmed, but Zachary crashed through a metal fence and into two picnic tables before his car came to rest on a large tree.
When Mesa Police arrived, Zachary appeared to be on drugs, and later admitted to smoking a bar of Xanax earlier in the morning.
Police found a black, burnt straw and a piece of aluminum foil, which is what Zachary said he used to smoke the Xanax.
Police also found a handgun in the crashed car and bags of Percocet and Xanax. Zachary told police that he planned to sell the drugs, and kept the weapon for protection, though the convicted felon isn’t supposed to have a firearm.
Zachary was still in jail Thursday. He’s currently facing multiple felony charges, including possession of dangerous drugs for sale, criminal damage, and misconduct involving weapons.
