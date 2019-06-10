MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa man was arrested after police said he had sex with a 17-year-old runaway and let her become a prostitute.
Police said Charles Lamont Patton had been "dating" the girl since January 2019, and the girl said Patton knew about the prostitution.
According to police, the 37-year-old admitted to having sex with her and knew about prostitution ads for her on internet websites.
There were also text messages between Patton and the girl about prostitution, according to court documents. Police said the girl conducted her prostitution activities at the apartment Patton rented near Alma School Road and Southern Avenue.
In another interview, Patton said she never gave him money but she bought stuff for the apartment where they both lived.
Patton was arrested on Tuesday, June 4.
He faces one count of illegally conducting an enterprise, one count of child sex trafficking and one count of sexual conduct with a minor.
