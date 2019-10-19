MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- How do you plan on spending your 75th birthday?
For Mesa man Jerry Beeson, he wanted to pedal through cycling one mile for every year he’s been alive.
Beeson was rounding the corner to cheers from his family.
[VIDEO: Man celebrates 75th birthday by riding 75 miles in bike]
Their excitement came at the end of his 75-mile bike ride through Mesa on his 75th birthday.
Even though he only started cycling less than a year ago, 75 miles seemed like the perfect birthday treat for Beeson.
Beeson says the last five miles were the toughest, but his nephew and the other riders with him kept pushing.
After some well-deserved rest, they’re working on plans for his next adventure.