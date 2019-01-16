MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police have arrested a suspect in a deadly stabbing from Sunday night.
Isaiah Aguirre, 36, was arrested Monday after police say he stabbed a man in the chest outside a business near Country Club Drive and Southern Avenue.
According to court documents, the victim was sitting in his car outside the business with his girlfriend and a friend when Aguierre spotted them and started provoking them.
The victim's girlfriend told police that Aguirre was bothering them because he is her ex-boyfriend.
Aguirre eventually threw a rock at the car, causing the victim to get out of the car and have a verbal fight with Aguirre.
Police say that's when Aguirre pulled out a large, hunting style knife and stabbed the victim in the chest.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified.
Documents state that Aguirre ran away from the scene and officers found and arrested him early Monday morning. He is being charged with second-degree murder.
do this guy a favor - lock him up and lose the key.
