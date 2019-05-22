MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa man has been arrested for the sexual abuse of four children in his home.
Mathew Arrington, 55, was first arrested on May 7 after the first victim came forward.
Court documents state that Arrington was released on bond with an ankle monitor on May 9.
Arrington's wife then called Mesa police on May 11 stating that three more victims had come forward.
After speaking with the victims, Mesa police arrested Arrington again on three counts of sexual abuse, two counts of child molestation, and one count of attempted sexual abuse.
(3) comments
Released on Bond, what a great system. Lord !
Nice smug grin you have there you complete waste of life.
Karma will get you back, that's your new cell mate's name.
That's perverted[ohmy]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.