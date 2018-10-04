MESA (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was arrested by Mesa PD Saturday after he reportedly masturbated in front of a woman and her 12-year-old daughter on the light rail.
According to court documents, the woman and her daughter got on the light rail in Mesa at the Main Street station. The girl sat in the elevated seating just behind her mother.
The woman said she saw the suspect, 48-year-old Delbert Hunt, get on the same train and sit directly across from her daughter. She said she looked back at her daughter and saw the suspect's penis exposed and he was masturbating.
The girl reportedly didn't see the act because she was distracted by her cell phone.
The woman said she sent a text to her daughter telling her to sit with her. The girl moved to sit next to her mother.
Documents state that the woman was not able to locate light rail security until they got to the platform at Apache and McClintock in Tempe. Once they arrived, the woman alerted security who then contacted Tempe PD.
Tempe police officers said Blunt's zipper was down when they made contact with him. Blunt told officers that he had accidentally left it down and denied masturbating in public and said that he was just adjusting his pants.
Blunt was arrested on charges of public sexual indecency and indecent exposure.
