MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was arrested by Mesa Police for attempted murder of his wife.
Police identified the man was 42-year-old Dallas Anthony Michaels.
A woman contacted police to report Michaels. The woman was not his wife. The woman told police that over the last six months, Michaels talked about wanting to kill his wife several times. She said the reason was because he was in a long term affair and wanted to collect money on her life insurance policy according to police.
The woman told police that he wanted her help to get fentanyl so he could poison her drink.
On June 25, according to a press release, police were able to get cellphone texts between her and Michaels. Michaels confirmed he was going to California on a family trip and was planning to kill her then. He told her if she hears anything to let him know. She later called Michaels with detectives listening, told her how he planned to get his hands on the fentanyl.
Police placed Michaels under arrest after speaking with him and he admitted to talking to the woman about killing his wife and told police that he was planning to really kill himself.
Michaels has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit murder and one count of solicitation to possess narcotics.