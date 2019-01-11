CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Mesa man has been arrested for allegedly exchanging more than 400 photos and videos of child porn with a mother in Connecticut, according to court documents.
Harold Lee Tripp, 57, was arrested Thursday after police said he was in communication with a Facebook user he says he knew as "Mildred."
According to court paperwork, Tripp asked to see the private parts of "Mildred's" children.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force after receiving information from Facebook in March that Tripp was exchanging material depicting the sexual exploitation of minors with "Mildred." according to court documents.
On Thursday, Phoenix police arrested Tripp in Chandler.
Tripp admitted to officials that he was aware that the children were under 18 when he asked for photos, police said.
He is being charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
It is unclear from initial appearance paperwork what, if any, legal action was taken against the woman.
