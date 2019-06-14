MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police arrested a man after they found two children home alone in an apartment and locked in their bedrooms.
According to court documents, police arrived to the apartment near Broadway Road and Mesa Drive for reports of a child crying and yelling "Let me out!" at about midnight.
Police saw a 5-year-old girl at a window who seemed visibly upset. There was no answer at the apartment's front door after repeated attempts and the little girl was unable to leave the bedroom to open the door for the officers.
[PDF: Court documents for Marquez Oliver]
The officers were able to tell the little girl how to open the window and the officers entered the bedroom.
The door to the bedroom was shut and could not be opened. The doorknob appeared to be broken and officers had to take it apart to get the door open.
The girl had no food or water in the room and there was no access to a bathroom, documents state.
Police found that the bedroom door across the hall was also shut and locked. Officers were able to use a tool to open the door and found a 3-year-old boy asleep on a bottom bunk bed.
There was a water bottle but no food in the room and a child's training toilet with urine inside.
Police say both children would not have been unable to leave the bedrooms if a fire or other emergency occurred.
After over an hour, police were able to find 27-year-old Marquez Oliver along with the mother of the children.
The mother had been at work all night and Oliver was supposed to be watching the children.
Oliver told officers he had gone outside to smoke a cigarette in his car and had been gone about 15 minutes. He said when he came back to the apartment he saw police were there and got scared and left.
Documents state that Oliver knew the children were inside but decided to leave and not talk to the police.
He told police he then went to pick up the children's mother from work and started to bring her back home to the apartment but still attempted to avoid talking to the officers by not driving directly back to the apartment.
While inside the apartment, officers found a bag of marijuana that Oliver admitted was his.
Oliver was booked on one count of endangering the life of a minor and one count of marijuana possession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.