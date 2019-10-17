MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Mesa man has been arrested after he allegedly made threatening phone calls, saying he was going to blow up the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand.
David Stephen Roberson, 52, faces a felony charge of making a terrorist threat.
Roberson was apparently upset that his Thai wife, who lives in Thailand, was denied a Visa to come to the United States. So, police say Roberson made numerous calls to the U.S. Visa support center to complain about the situation.
During these calls, "Roberson stated to the phone clerk 'If they don't take care of this, the next mass shooting is going to be me,'" according to the court documents.
The documents state that he made further threatening statements, including:
- He said "I am going to get one of those assault rifles, get my daughter, drop her off in Mexico..."
- He stated he would "go blow the [expletive] out of the embassy."
- He said "There was going to be a huge gun battle"
-He also stated it was going to get "really [expletive] ugly."
Police say Roberson made the comments to two different clerks at the American embassy in Thailand, and both clerks said they felt threatened.
The threats prompted an increase in security at the embassy, and led to the dispatch of investigators to Arizona and to the area in Mesa where the calls originated.
When investigators tracked down Roberson in Mesa and confiscated his cell phone, he admitted making the threatening phones calls, according to court documents.
Roberson was taken into custody.
The police report notes that Roberson has previous arrests for harassing phone calls, DUI and public drunkenness.