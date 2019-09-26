MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Mesa man has been arrested for allegedly making threats to start "shooting the students" at an elementary school because he was upset that someone was moving rocks around in his yard.
Brett Allen Edison, 50, faces changes of threatening/intimidating and disrupting an educational institution.
Edison's home, located near University Drive and Greenfield Road, is near a bus stop where kids get off the school bus each day.
Police say Edison was "outraged" that students had allegedly been disrupting his property and moving his rocks, so he called nearby Sandra Day O'Connor Elementary School on Sept. 18 and made "terroristic threats to start 'shooting the students' for their disruptive behavior and doesn't care if he goes to jail," according to court documents.
However, police say Edison was "fully aware that the students were not from the elementary school due to the size of the rocks in his yard that were being moved about."
Police say the students who allegedly moved the rocks were actually high school students.
According to court documents, Edison "acknowledged his anger with the students and disruptive behavior, admitting he made such statements, including saying he was going outside to wait for the students."
He later admitted that "his statements were inappropriate," according to court documents.
Police say Edison did not actually possess any weapons.
Neighbor Judy Hogsett said that Edison seemed to have a little bit of a temper.
"He's tired of them putting trash in his yard and all that stuff," said Hogsett. " He says, 'it's my yard and I take care of it, and they shouldn't be messing with my yard.'"
Edison had only moved into the neighborhood a couple months ago, but neighbors said it didn't take long for the conflict to heat up.
Another neighbor, Marty Crowder, does not think Edison would actually hurt any of those kids.
"I think he just got a little mad and said something off the top of his head that he shouldn't have said," said Crowder. "I didn't think he's the type of person myself; just didn't strike me as that type of person."
The school bus stop near Edison's house has now been moved to a different location.
Edison is being held on a $25,000 bond.