PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa man who is accused of sexually assaulting two babysitters nearly two years ago testified in court Monday.
Dion Earl, 47, a former owner of the Seattle Impact indoor-soccer team, is facing two courts in connection with assaulting two women, ages 18 and 21, who were babysitting his children back in 2017.
According to past police reports, the two women in the case filed complaints within months of each other. Police say the women did not know each other and were unaware of each other's allegations.
The first incident occurred on Sept. 12, 2017. According to past court documents, Earl contacted the 21-year-old victim through a babysitter website and asked her if she to watch his two children.
Police say Earl asked the women to check on his children in his bedroom. When the victim arrived, Earl was waiting for her -- nude. Earl then grabbed the woman and began fondling her, according to police.
The second incident happened on Oct. 22, 2017. Police say that Earl contacted the 18-year-old woman through a close friend and asked her to "follow him to his bedroom."
Police say Earl embraced the victim in a long hug and then sexually assaulted her. The victim told officers that she babysat Earl's children five times before the incident without any problems.
After court, O.D. Harris, one of the victim's fathers said it was emotional listening to Earl take the stand, as it was his daughter's 20th Birthday.
"He didn't go all the way, but he took part of my daughters innocence from her. I'm hurting right now, I'm hurting for her, hurting for her future relationships that she's going to have that her first encounter was by a man who tried to literally take everything from her," said Harris.
Earl will return to the stand Tuesday for cross examination. The victims' attorney, Benjamin Taylor, anticipates a verdict by the end of the week.
"A lot of his story does not make sense, I don't think he told the whole truth about what happened, and he's been covering up for many women who he's accused of attacking," said Taylor.