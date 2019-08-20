MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa man accused of sexually assaulting two young women he hired to watch his kids took the stand for a second day Tuesday.
Dion Earl, 47, says he was coerced during an interview with a police detective.
“I was under a lot of duress that night and being, you know, coerced and trying to admit guilt for a lot of different thing,” said Earl in court testimony.
Investigators say Earl sexually assaulted an 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman who did not know each other.
The prosecutor pressed Earl on details in the police interview transcript where he apparently admitted to massaging one of the victims who ended the massage and then left his house.
“She told me that she just thought it would be better if she go home and come back the next morning,” said Earl.
Earl’s attorney then asked his client about an encounter with the other victim where Earl claims he didn’t have enough time to react when she came on to him.
“I probably had the opportunity, but I didn’t. I mean, I wasn’t expecting her to kiss me, I just wasn’t,” said Earl.
Police say the two women do not know each other and came forward at different times. A verdict may come as early as the end of the week.