MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa man has been arrested for allegedly plotting to kill his brother and turn his brother's family members into "sex slaves."
Ross Emmick, 36, was arrested on Aug. 14. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, theft by extortion, stalking, and computer tampering.
The feud between Emmick and his brother stemmed from an inheritance left by their grandparents. Police say the inheritance money had been legally granted to Emmick's brother, but that Emmick did "not believe that the victim should have received any money."
The brother then reportedly sought and was granted a restraining order against Emmick.
But in July, investigators say Emmick's girlfriend contacted the police, warning then that Emmick was planning to do something to his brother, and saying that she was scared. Emmick "is a lot smarter than you think he is," the girlfriend wrote, according to investigators. "He is 100% positive that he can do whatever he is going to do numerous times." She also reportedly said she had never "seen the defendant like this."
According to the police report, the girlfriend told police that Emmick said he would "wreak havoc" on his brother's life until he paid back the money and dropped the restraining order against him.
So police met with Emmick on July 2. Detectives told him to stick to the order of protection and "let it go," and that "money is not that important."
But following that conversation, police were made aware of several other emails from Emmick to his brother. According to the police report, Emmick stated he was "going to have your house burnt down again and again and again." Emmick also told the victim in an email, what would happen if he went to the police" "Take your life and your son and daughter become victims of rape and torture," the police report states.
Also stated in the police report, Emmick told his brother that "you will be kill [sic] they will be kidnapped and turned into sex slaves" and "you are going to be killed."
Police say that Emmick had a plan in place to kill his brother, and that he had hired people to do so." In an interview following his arrest, Emmick told police that "he did in fact hire someone to kill the victim," according to the police report, and that "it would still happen and would not do anything to stop it unless he got his money." Later, he told police he had "made up that part where he had hired people to kill the victim."
Emmick was taken into custody and is being held on $350,000 bail. He's due back in court Friday.