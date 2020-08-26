MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Mesa man is facing charges after allegedly plotting to kidnap his boss’ 12-year-old son for a $2 million ransom.
The Mesa Police Department says its officers arrested Lance Rohrer, 59, Wednesday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and conspiracy to commit theft by extortion.
Police say they learned nearly a month ago that Rohrer might have been plotting something. Investigators say they have “numerous audio recordings of Rohrer speaking to another person actively planning the abduction.” The 12-year-old he allegedly wanted to snatch is the son of a car dealership owner who employed Rohrer.
According to the Mesa Police Department, Rohrer met with an undercover detective “and began making plans ….” Police say Rorher bought three burner phones and gave the undercover detective the alleged target’s name and possible address.
“Rohrer was heard multiple times talking about killing the kid and being okay (sic) with it if the abduction plans did not work,” the Mesa Police Department said in a news alert about the arrest.