MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Mesa man has been arrested for allegedly trying to lure teen grocery store employees for sex.
Roy Daniels Waleski, 66, faces two felony counts of luring minors for sexual exploitation.
Police say Waleski is a convicted sex offender and had two similar incidents reported about five months apart.
This latest alleged incident happened at a Fry's store near Main Street and Greenfield Road in Mesa.
On Jan. 9, police say the 17-year-old victim was working at the store when he was approached by Waleski.
According to the police report, Waleski asked the teen "if he was sexual with his girlfriend" and offered him $40 to perform a sex act on him.
The teen told police that he had a similar encounter with Waleski at the same location a few weeks before Christmas.
When police were called to the store, Waleski admitted talking to the teen boy about his girlfriend, but denied talking about "sexual favors."
During the investigation, police discovered another teen, this time a 16-year-old boy, had allegedly been approached by the suspect at the same location. According to the police report, Wileski "asked questions about the boy's personal life and sexual preference."
The report goes on to say that when the boy told Wileski he was only 16, Wileski "said he didn't care."
The 16-year-old boy told police that Wileski offered him "$40 to spend 15 minutes with him," the police report states. The victim "believed he was propositioned for sex."
The report continues, "When Victim No. 2 declined the offer, the defendant told him, 'it's $40; think about it. I'll be back for you.'"
Police say Waleski denied offering either victim money or asking for sexual favors.
Waleski was released from jail but must wear an ankle monitor and observe curfew restrictions. His next court appearance is set for Feb. 6.
Back in 1988, Waleski was convicted in Massachusetts for indecent assault and battery of a child.
(2) comments
Why does the media refuse to admit homosexuals are pedophiles.
this guy has a HISTORY of doing this...including battery...why is he out on the streets AGAIN
