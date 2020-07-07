MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a Mesa man conspired with a woman to kill his wife by poisoning her with fentanyl. According to investigators, Dallas Anthony Michaels, 42, admitted to talking to the woman about killing his wife but told police that was not his real plan.
According to police, the woman with whom Michael allegedly conspired told investigators that Michaels had talked about wanting to kill his wife several times over the past six months because he was in a long-term affair. The unidentified woman also told detectives that Michaels wanted to collect on his wife's life insurance policy. The woman allegedly said Michaels wanted to poison his wife's drink with fentanyl, and he needed her help to get the drug.
According to the Mesa Police Department, investigators got texts between Michaels and the woman in which he confirmed he was going to California on a family trip and was "doing it then." Detectives were listening when the woman called Michaels and made arrangements to sell him fentanyl.
Police contacted Michaels after that conversation. "He admitted to speaking to the female about killing his wife though he insisted he was more interested in killing himself," according to the Mesa Police Department. "He stated both he and his wife have life insurance policies and he described the overdosing strategy to avoid suspicion."
Michaels has been charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to possess narcotics.