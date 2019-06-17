MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Mesa man is facing child abuse charges after police say they found photos of him shoving a plastic spoon down a baby’s throat.
Police arrested Gabriel Garcia Jr., 27, last Thursday.
The investigation dates back to early April when a 7-month-old arrived at Banner Estrella Hospital. His mom said he had a fever and milk was coming out of his nostrils when she fed him.
The baby was transferred to Phoenix Children’s Hospital where doctors determined that he had several injuries, including a broken leg, two fractured ribs, a fractured skull, a laceration on the back of his throat, and bruises all over his body.
When police spoke with Garcia then, he said he “was the main caregiver for the victim and denied any physical abuse,” according to court documents.
Earlier this month, police executed a search warrant for Garcia’s phone and recovered three deleted photos. According to the probable cause for arrest statement, the first picture showed Garcia feeding the baby with a blue spoon.
The next photo was snapped about a minute later and showed “the victim in distress and what appeared to be an adult thumb” deep in the baby’s mouth, according to police.
The third photo was taken within a minute of the second one. “[It] was of the victim in distress with the blue spoon being shoved towards the back of the throat.”
Police said Garcia admitted shoving the spoon down the baby’s throat.
“The defendant stated he sometimes gets angry at himself …,” according to court documents. Garcia told police when that happens, it is “like he is another person.”
Garcia also told police he “blacks out” and “deals with demons.”
Although he denied abusing the baby, he said “there could have been times that he did hurt the victim but [didn’t] even know if because of blacking out.”
According to court documents, a forensic doctor who examined the baby “stated the laceration on the back of the [victim’s] throat was caused by a hard object being shoved down his throat.”
Police said the baby had a feeding tube in place when he was released from the hospital on April 21 after a two-week stay. Court documents show the tube was still in place when officers arrested Garcia on June 13.
A judge set a secured appearance bond for Garcia in the about of $7,500 and stated that he is not allowed to have contact with the victim should he be released. Garcia is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on June 24.
