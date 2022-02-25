MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Spring training would have started tomorrow here in Arizona. But instead, it's postponed as the MLB lockout continues, and that's left businesses and communities looking elsewhere for added revenue.

The City of Mesa is home to the Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics spring training sites. Since not as many out-of-state visitors are coming to see these teams in action, the city is focusing its efforts on locals picking up some of that slack. One way to do that is through the city's new Beers and Brews tour.

"I was like, I've been on a couple of these before," Oro Brewing Company owner David Valencia said. "And I think it could be beneficial."

A smartphone is all you need to get started on this journey. The destination? 12 Mesa, Gilbert, or Queen Creek businesses (including Oro Brewing Company) signed up to be a part of the tour launched last week.

"I've seen a couple of those people come through," Valencia said. "It's creating some buzz, so hopefully, we'll do really well with it."

Once you sign up for the tour on the Visit Mesa website, you can check-in at any of the 12 locations and receive a code upon arrival. The more businesses you check in to, the more discounts and prizes are available to the customer.

"We've had this tour in the works for a while," Visit Mesa's Zoey Shircel said. "We knew that downtown Mesa was going to become a hotspot for breweries."

But Shircel says the city also wanted to make sure its program included coffeehouses and restaurants to showcase its all-around commitment to local businesses.

"You'll see all of our restaurants filled. Our hotels are doing great," Shircel said. "We are going to be ok with occupancy regardless of sporting events."

That being said, there's no denying that sporting events (aka spring training) would have been a big boost.

"Without Spring Training, sure people will be here," Mesa Vice Mayor Jenn Duff. "But not the numbers as when we had a game every afternoon."

Duff says spring training is like Christmas for the city: a guaranteed influx of business. Not having it hurts, but Duff says it's forced the city of Mesa to focus more on year-round opportunities like this tour to replace lost Cactus League revenue.

"What we are focusing on is more of our local tourism too," Duff said. "Just being from a different part of the state, or from another city, and checking out what we have going on is a great way to explore what we have in our backyard."

A backyard that's only getting bigger.

"Downtown Mesa is becoming such a great hub for breweries, for things to do," Valencia said. "Maybe they might see this thing and see this spot and go; you know what? We haven't been out in a while; let's get down there."