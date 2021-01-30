MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nearly two weeks after the murder of a woman in Mesa, authorities have arrested a suspect in Texas. Cherdon Mitchell was arrested in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, accused of murdering 24-year-old Xzavia Williams in Mesa on January 15.

On that day, just before 2 a.m., officers conducting a traffic stop near Mesa and University drives when they heard a gunshot. Officers started searching around the area and found Williams, who had been shot. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mesa Police Department's Homicide Unit started their investigation and accessed surveillance video from the apartment complex where Williams was killed. The video showed the suspect, later identified as Mitchell, and his vehicle. Mitchell was seen holding a white Styrofoam cup in the video, which would then be found by detectives in a bush near William's apartment.

Police canvassed the area and were able to identify Mitchell and his vehicle in additional surveillance video from a nearby Circle K just before the shooting. After five days, DNA analysis from the cup identified Mitchell as the suspect.

Mitchell's driver's license photo and vehicle were compared to what was seen in the apartment and Circle K surveillance video and were a match, police say. Detectives were then given a warrant for Mitchell's arrest for second-degree murder.

On January 28, Williams was arrested by the U.S. Marshalls Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force as a request from Arizona law enforcement. Williams is being held on a $500,000 bond.

"The swift development of intelligence and teamwork displayed by all agencies involved led to the arrest of this dangerous fugitive," said United States Marshal David Gonzales. "The Marshals Service is proud to assist our partners to ensure the accused is held accountable, wherever they may flee."