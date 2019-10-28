MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mesa Police Department's homicide detectives are investigating the choking death of a 19-month-old boy.
Mesa police say Shymir Penn died at a home daycare in Mesa last Tuesday after choking on a turkey sandwich.
"I was at work and I got a call from Tiffany, who is the name of my kid's child care provider, and she told me that Shymir had choked and that she had to call the ambulance," said the boy's mother.
Mesa police say their homicide detectives have been assigned to the case.
The mother of the boy says the babysitter asked her to come to the house after she noticed Shymir choking.
When she got to the house, Shymir didn't have a pulse.
"I was just praying the whole time that my baby was OK and that I could get to him in time because when I had spoke to her on the phone, I asked, 'Is he OK?'" she said. "And she kept telling me, 'He's OK, they're getting the food out of him, they are getting the food out of him.'"
Arizona's Family has reached out to Tiffany, the woman who was in charge of Shymir at the time of the incident, but she has not responded.