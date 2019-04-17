Have you been getting bombarded with messages from people claiming to be investors looking to scoop up your property? They sweeten the deal, saying it's a cash offer with no closing costs.
"I've lived in my home for 15 years, my mortgage will be paid off in five years," said Mesa resident Sacha Bunger, a former mortgage fraud investigator.
[WATCH: Who are behind the phone calls offering cash offers on homes not for sale?]
She said she has no plans of moving now. So why is she getting calls?
"Since January they're becoming more frequent and more aggressive," Bunger said.
And she said they're getting similar text messages.
"None of them will identify the company they're calling from. They call outside legal call times," Bunger said.
"When there's blood in the water, the sharks are out, and right now things are good," said Kenny Klaus, a realtor with the Klaus Team with Keller Williams.
He said everyone wants a piece of the pie. He advises that you first go to azre.com, to make sure they're a licensed realtor. But he said that's only one step because not all investors will be listed - so ask questions.
"What company are you with, try to look them up, Better Business Bureau, get some history, anyone they can, refer you to who has done work with them before," Klaus said.
The Arizona Attorney General's Office could not confirm whether or not anyone has filed a complaint with the office, but they sent us the following statement:
As for consumer tips, we recommend advising them to be very cautious in these situations, as their home may be their most valuable asset.
- Don’t do business with someone who calls you, even if they say they’re with a legitimate company. Look up the company online and contact them directly if you’re interested in the offer. If possible, meet in person, in a safe location, before transacting any business with them.
- Research the company. How long have they been in business? How many consumer complaints about the company are online? Is their name well-known or do they just put up phone numbers on roadside signs? If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Be cautious.
- Take your time and evaluate your options. Never let yourself get rushed into a major purchase or sale. Your home may be your most valuable asset. Even if you are crunched for cash, talk to a financial planner about your options before selling your home for cash.
- Get a second opinion. Someone wanting to buy your home for cash may try to lowball you on the value of your home. Get an independent appraisal on how much your home is worth.
Lastly, if anyone believe they’ve been a victim of consumer fraud, please encourage them to file a complaint with our office. Here’s the link: https://www.azag.gov/complaints/consumer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.