MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Jeopardy champion James Holzhauer's 32-day winning streak came to an end Monday night, but not before he competed against a Mesa grandmother.
Claudia Walters was visiting some of her 18 grandchildren out of state when we spoke with her over FaceTime.
[WATCH: Mesa grandma played against James Holzhauer on 'Jeopardy!']
After getting cold feet before an audition some 20 years ago, Walters bit the bullet last year, and took the online test. They got back to her to do an in-person screen test, and she found out eight days after that she would get to compete on the show.
"You know when you go, you actually plan on winning, I practiced, I did all of those things," Walters said.
But the elusive Holzhauer would have something to say about that.
"What people don't realize is, because of how far in advance they tape, you've never seen this person," Walters said. "I got to watch him play one game before I played against him and he has a really unique style of playing."
Starting with high-dollar amounts and going "all in" during Double Jeopardy were just a few tactics.
"You watch it and you knew the confidence he felt was somebody playing with house money," Walters said. "I can't imagine that, even had I won for 3 or 4 days, that I would've had the experience I had in losing to James Holzhauer on the day he went over a million dollars."
She said she was shocked to learn that he lost, but hopes he's inspiring a new crop of worthy contenders.
"You need to read a lot, you need to pay attention to what's happening, in the world you need to list and I think we need more of that in the world," Walters said.
