MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Many of you may remember the Thanksgiving story gone viral from right here in the Valley of Wanda and Jamal. Grandma Wanda Dench meant to text her grandson for Thanksgiving in 2016 but accidentally texted teenager Jamal Hinton instead.

Their story has been a viral hit each year since as they’ve always celebrated together, and a big part of that was Wanda’s husband Lonnie.

We reported in early April Lonnie died from COVID-19, and now for the first time since his death, Wanda sat down to share his final days and how worldwide support has helped her through this difficult time of grief.

“We were married 41 years. Next week would have been 42,” Wanda said.

Wanda and Lonnie both came down with COVID-19 symptoms in late March. Wanda started getting better, but that wasn’t the case with Lonnie.

“Lonnie kept getting sicker. So finally, we did call the doctor,” she said.

Lonnie tested positive for coronavirus and was hospitalized, so Wanda and Jamal would call and text to keep him company. Wanda thought he would come home.

“The next morning they called me and asked if I could come immediately and he passed away five minutes later. But at least I got to be there with him,” she recalled with tears in her eyes.

What happened next, she never saw coming.

Social media tributes started pouring in, so much so that "Lonnie” and "RIP Lonnie" were trending across the country on Twitter.

“How do you even respond to that, knowing that your husband made that kind of impact around this nation?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.

“I was overwhelmed. I did not expect that at all,” she said. “I did look up into heaven and said, ‘You did it, honey. You got a lot of people interested in you.”

And it only got better when Jamal and his girlfriend Mikaela dropped a care package off at her door, with a USB drive to plug into her computer.

“They had collected these wonderful well wishes from people everywhere around the United States and the world,” she said. “Now I’m going to cry again, but I did cry a lot through that because it was so touching and all of these strangers, how wonderful it was,” she said.

Wanda knows everyone will want to know what will happen with Thanksgiving this year. She and Jamal plan to have a chair at the table in Lonnie's memory because he'll always be part of their Thanksgiving story, finding the "forever family" in that mistaken text.