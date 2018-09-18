They were horrifying moments for a little girl at a Mesa bus stop as a 23-year-old man started running after her, screaming.
“I was panicking; my heart was beating really fast," said the 12-year-old said.
She was alone and afraid.
“I turn my head and I see him. And I turn around and just run,” she said. “I was breathing like, ‘huff, huff.’ I was really scared.”
According to the Mesa Police Department, 23-year-old James Boni was shouting and running after her.
“I was gonna go into the store but it was too far away,” the girl said.
She tried a UPS store but it was closed so she kept running. But running through her mind was the worst thought.
“In my head, when he was chasing me, I thought, 'What if I never get to see my family again?'” the girl said.
Thankfully she saw a construction worker in a nearby window and ran inside.
“He had to hold the door shut because the guy was pacing outside trying to come in,” the girl said.
She says that worker, whom she knows as Cory, helped call 911 and likely saved her.
“Thank you. You did a lot for me,” she said.
Boni was arrested for disorderly conduct and falsely reporting to law enforcement after giving several false identities, police said.
The 12-year-old was able to call her dad once officers arrived and he rushed to the scene.
"She ran into my arms and I just held her forever. It felt like forever," her dad said.
Now she's hoping her story helps other kids if they're ever in this situation. And even though she's in middle school and nearly a teenager, she says she'll take a few of her dad's hugs.
