MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Body armor is not just for police anymore. Mesa Fire is now putting the bulletproof gear on all of its firefighters.
Mesa City Council approved $262,000 to buy ballistic vests and helmets for all frontline firefighters earlier this month.
In the event of an active shooter, police go into the "hot zone" first.
Fire crews and paramedics typically have to wait a ways away from the scene in the "warm zones" until it's safe before they can go in and rescue victims. In scenes like these, seconds can mean the difference between life and death for victims. Fire departments around the country are training and outfitting their fire/EMS crews to go into "hot zones" with police to not waste precious time helping victims.
Mesa fire says there's also a daily use for bulletproof gear. Even an average call can turn dangerous quickly.
"We've certainly had incidents where our firefighters have been physically grabbed or to some extent assaulted by either a combative patient or some kind of an intoxicated patient," said Mesa fire assistant chief Cori Hayes.
Hayes says she's thankful none of their crews have ever been shot at.
"But across the country, as you're well aware, we've seen a significant rise in those types of incidents specific to firefighter and EMS personnel," said Hayes.
In June, a fire captain in Long Beach, California, was killed after he was shot responding to an incident at a senior living facility.
Then in July, right here in Arizona, three Rural Metro firefighters had to run for cover when a woman shot at them.
Hayes hopes investing in the gear will help improve their response time and keep crews safe.
"So we are trying to be on the front side of that and be ahead of any type of a tragedy," Hayes said.
They're not the only department in the Valley to do so.
Scottsdale Fire has had similar ballistic gear for its crews for the last 3.5 years, a total for 15 helmets and vests.
And Peoria Fire says it has been very aggressive with active shooter training and equipment. Each of their trucks has four sets of bulletproof gear for its personnel. It says it is still working to gather more information for us.
The Phoneix Fire Department, on the other hand, says its policy is to not put bulletproof gear on its crews.
It says as a rule of thumb, if they need vests they're in a place they shouldn't be and should leave it up to the police.
Phoenix fire says they sat down with the Phoenix police to make the decision. It says the two departments agreed they don't want fire crews going into "hot zones" where they could potentially become victims themselves.
Hayes says Mesa's purchase of 172 pairs of helmets and vests should arrive by Dec. 1. The gear will be shared across three shifts.
Once they get the gear, training will begin. Firefighters should be using it in the field by the end of May 2019.
"It's a sad state where we are. But our firefighters want to be as protected as they can to make sure that they can go in and provide care and assistance to our community," said Hayes.
