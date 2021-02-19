MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four decades after his hiring, crews still call a former Mesa firefighter legendary.
"I was the first Black firefighter hired in Mesa, and I think it was a huge learning curve on both sides, on my side and their side," said Edwin Jones.
Mesa Fire Department hired Jones in 1980. For 20 years, he worked for the department, eventually becoming a battalion chief. He said it was not always easy.
"Being the first in 1980, that's tough," said Jones.
This week, the department honored Jones on Facebook for Black History Month. Crews today call him a trailblazer.
"When we talk about trailblazing, there were a great number of people that he ran into who were not use to seeing people that look like me and him on the fire trucks," said Mesa Fire and Medical Department Deputy Fire Chief, Forrest Smith. "This took a community to come along as well to be able to get used to seeing there were changes happening."
"I'm really proud of my culture, but I wish I could get to the point where I just happen to be a firefighter for The City of Mesa," said Jones.
Smith said crews remember Jones for his skills and dedication to the job.
"He is extremely intelligent, witty, but he brought this work ethic to the department, which not only affected us but everyone around us," said Smith.
For Jones, he just wanted to help people. "It's more than money," said Jones. "It's more than a job."
Jones' success did not end with the fire department. He went to law school and worked for The Maricopa County Public Defender's Office.
Today, he lives in Mexico, and although it's been years since he worked on the front lines, the friendships he made forever put a smile on his face.
"For those who think I'm a trailblazer, I'm humble," said Jones. "I'm thankful, and I had a lot of help along the way."