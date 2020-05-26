MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Crews with the Mesa Fire and Medical Department battled a massive fire at a Sizzler restaurant early Tuesday morning.
The fire broke out just after 4:30 a.m. at the restaurant near Country Club Drive and Southern Avenue.
This was a first-alarm fire, meaning at least 50 firefighters were on scene to extinguish the flames. Crews are using ladder trucks to douse the building and are still working to get the fire under control.
Mesa Fire and Medical said there have been no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.