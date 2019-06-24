MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Mesa father has been arrested for allegedly driving drunk with his 10-year-old son in the car.
Police say that on June 22, officers observed Jason Drwyer, 37, failing to stop for a red light when turning right at the intersection of Southern Avenue and Gilbert Road.
Drwyer's car then continued eastbound on Southern "at a high rate of speed while screeching its tires," according to the police report.
When officers stopped the car, they noticed Drwyer had "slurred speech and bloodshot eyes." They also noticed his 10-year-old son in the back seat.
When asked to perform an impairment test, police say that Drwyer told them "he could not do the walk and turn" due to knee issues.
Police also said they could smell "alcohol coming from his person."
Drwyer was released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court July 8.
(1) comment
What a dummy! Everybody knows you're supposed to dump the kid off in an alley somewhere, THEN go get drunk. When will they learn?
