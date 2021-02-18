SHREVEPORT, LA (3TV/CBS 5) - The severe winter weather has not let up in the south-central plains, and for many places, the freezing storms aren’t over. A Mesa family stuck in the middle of it is hoping they’ll be able to make it home this weekend.

The Davis family is stuck in Louisiana, where you’re lucky if you even have basic utilities right now. The family flew out Saturday, February 13, to visit family but flight after flight home has been canceled due to weather. Right now, Annette Davis says she only feels safe on the road if she drives about 10-15 mph through Shreveport.

“There are no snowplows. There is no salt, sand on the ground,” she said. “I miss Arizona. I’m used to going to Flagstaff, and it snows, and the ground is clear, and you see the white snow on the grass. Here, we don’t get that option.”

For days, the family has been waiting, holed up in their hotel room in Annette’s home state. Though Annette has never seen a winter like this in her life, she’s already learned a few tricks.

“You don’t slide with just your socks,” she said. “Your shoes make you slide. When you walk with just your socks on out here, you don’t slide.”

Her 14-year-old son John now has a chore most people would never think about -- gathering snow in a trash can. The hotel has no running water, so the Davises take the snow inside and let it melt by the heater so that they can refill the toilet tank.

“It’s trying to struggle to find food places, and no water,” John said.

Some of his friends back at Eastmark High in Mesa tell him they wish they could be in the snow, but John has let them know it’s not all that wonderful.

“[I tell them] more or less I’m just saying that it’s cold and I might not be back for a little bit,” he said.

“Today, you’re dealing with the sleet on top of [the puffy snow],” Annette said. “So the sleet made it slick. So it’s like you’re ice skating.”

The Davises have been able to get a few groceries, and they have a working microwave and fridge. However, with major interstates closed, gas stations are out of fuel, and Annette says their car is down to half a tank.

“I never thought in a million years I would say I prefer Arizona over Louisiana, but having the hot weather makes a big difference, and I just, honestly, I miss it,” she said.

The Davises have a flight back to Phoenix booked for Saturday evening, but another round of snow and freezing rain is coming for a huge section of the central plains.