MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman who has a severe illness and her family are trying to find her therapy dog that has gone missing.
Kali Smith has May-Thurner syndrome, which blocks blood from going to her leg so she can't walk. She had a serious surgery last week to remove a nine-inch blood clot. The 24-year-old came home to learn that her therapy dog Summit had run off.
"This has been the hardest thing. This has been a nightmare," said Smith.
According to Smith's mother, Kimberly Hughes, Summit was with a caretaker and playing with a frisbee with two other dogs on Saturday around 11 a.m in the Mesa Riverview area near Dobson Road and Rio Salado Parkway.
"When the other two dogs returned, the gal looked down, and Summit was gone," Hughes said.
The all-white Husky hybrid dog was a Christmas gift for Smith three years ago.
"She's just very connected to me," Smith said.
Her sister helped train Summit to become a therapy dog. Smith says Summit is a huge help when she struggles with her illness.
"She notices when I'm about to faint or pass out and she'll nudge me or climb into my lap. She gives me hugs so when I'm stressed out she's very crucial to my health," Smith said.
Summit is outgoing and friendly. She's 3 years old, has dark eyes, weighs about 50 pounds and has a curled tail.
She also says "I love you" in a howl.
"I'm trying to just keep optimistic about her returning home to me and helping me through this time because I need her more than anything in this world right now," Smith said.
The family is offering a cash reward. Anyone with information can email the family at kfit17@gmail.com
